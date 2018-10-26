Northern California has a storied place in cannabis culture, known as the birthplace of modern pot farming with secretive grow-operations dating back to the 1960s and ’70s.

More than 50 years later, the region’s cannabis economy faces an uncertain future. Cannabis legalization in the state has pushed some farms to the breaking point, with myriad regulations and increased competition.

Still others see new opportunity in the coming decades. For those looking to start cultivating cannabis or expand their operation, here are five properties listed for sale or rent in Northern California.

Humboldt County

For sale: 45 acre farm near Maple Creek

Located just south of Maple Creek, this Humboldt County cannabis farm boasts 16 raised bed hoop houses, a 35′ x 60′ greenhouse, two houses on site and additional storage facilities. The farm is listed for sale at $995,000. For more information, visit the CREC listing or contact info@crec.us.

For rent: Cannabis farm near Willow Creek

Situated on 25 acres near Willow Creek, this rental property has more than an acre of existing outdoor/gorilla grow space already established on site. The owners have applied for four cultivation permits / licenses and the property is zoned agricultural exclusive. No rental price was provided. For more information, visit the CREC listing or contact info@crec.us.

Multi-use property in Arcata

Looking to buy property in town? A large industrial facility is listed for sale in Arcata, a town of about 17,000 along the North Coast. The 2.2 acre property is approved for a commercial kitchen and could be used as a manufacturing facility. The asking price? Just under $5 million. For more information, visit the CREC listing or contact info@crec.us.

Mendocino County

Horse ranch and cannabis farm in Covelo

A large ranch for sale in Mendocino County has quarters for 22 horses, a three-bedroom house and 87 acres of land for cannabis cultivation. Owners say cannabis permits can be transferred in the purchase. The property is listed for sale at $1.25 million. For more information, visit the CREC listing or contact info@crec.us.

Sonoma County

‘Grow paradise’ in Sonoma County

There’s opportunity for cannabis cultivation closer to the San Francisco Bay Area. A 5-acre property in Cotati features 15,500 square feet of industrial space, a standalone office and an array of solar panels. The property is listed for sale at about $4.9 million. For more information, visit the CREC listing or contact info@crec.us.