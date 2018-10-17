Chilly nights, towering plants and pungent smells. The signs are all around: it’s cannabis harvest season in Northern California.

Many farms entered the 2018 harvest season with a palpable sense of uncertainty. Last year’s legalization push and destructive wildfires strained some cannabis farms to the breaking point. While some farms hustle to comply with state and local regulations, many more continue to supply the underground market.

The 2018 harvest “is one for the record books” for people who managed to acquire local permits and state licenses to grow, Hezekiah Allen told the Press Democrat. Allen, who founded the California Growers Association, said farmers from all over the region are sending him photographs of towering plants which benefited from a good weather year.

Click through the gallery or scroll down to sample some of the more than 30,000 photos tagged #Croptober on social media, representing cannabis farms from the Bay Area to northern Humboldt County.