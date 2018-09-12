The buzz around cannabis legalization has rarely been louder in the United States. More than nine months into California’s recreational cannabis market, many cannabis businesses continue growing — and hiring.

Many job openings seek candidates with technical skills, cannabis industry experience or both. Here’s a curated list of Northern California cannabis jobs posted in late August and September.

1. Kush Bottles / The Hybrid Creative

New opening: Graphic Designer

Kush Bottles, Inc. is a company, based in Santa Rosa, that provides products and services for businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. This role with the Hybrid Creative, a subsidiary of Kush Bottles, seeks a creative graphic designer with 5-10 years experience who wants the opportunity to shape the future of the company’s creative portfolio.

kushbottles.com

2. Barbary Coast

New opening: Budtender

Barbary Coast is a cannabis dispensary and lounge in the heart of San Francisco. This opening seeks an experienced retail sales professional with a commitment to hospitality and customer service.

barbarycoastsf.org

3. Cascadia Labs

New opening: Microbiology Analyst

Cascadia Labs is a testing lab offering services to meet regulatory and research requirements in legal cannabis markets. The company has two locations in California: Redwood Valley and Hayward. The ideal candidate has a bachelor’s in biology, experience with microbiology and strong attention to detail.

cascadia-labs.com

4. Cura Cannabis Solutions

New opening: Brand Ambassador

Cura CS is a startup that makes cannabis oil for vape pens, with ambitions to be the leading provider of cannabis oil to both consumers and edible brands across the United States. This sales support and education role seeks a candidate with excellent communication skills to be the “face of the company” in Santa Rosa and surrounding areas.

curacan.com

5. Papa & Barkley

New opening: Production-Manufacturing Associate

Papa & Barkley is a cannabis product manufacturing company in Eureka known for its “Releaf” balms, tinctures and oils. This role seeks an energetic candidate with two or more years of production and/or manufacturing experience. Cannabis industry experience is a bonus.

papaandbarkley.com

6. Motion Health

New opening: Naturopathic Doctor

Motion Health offers integrated and alternative medicine services in Northern California. This part-time role seeks a physician who’s eager to provide complementary and alternative medicine to the Ukiah community.

motionhealth.org/eureka

7. People Need People

New opening: Harvest Technician

People Need People is a cannabis staffing agency that connects employees and employers throughout the state of California. This role seeks a compassionate, efficient candidate who is proficient at trimming and has a solid understanding of cannabis compliance procedures.

peopleneedpeople.com

8. Cannavine

New opening: Budtender / Product Specialist

Cannavine is a boutique cannabis dispensary that recently opened in Ukiah. In this customer service role, the ideal candidate will be professional, compassionate and responsible with a good sense for cannabis terminology.

trycannavine.com

9. Mammoth Distribution

New opening: Retail and Delivery Specialist

Mammoth Distribution is a large cannabis distribution company in California, specializing in cannabis concentrates and vape products. This role seeks an empathetic candidate to make deliveries, interact with clients, communicate with other employees and handle a host of other responsibilities.

mammoth.org

10. Friendly Farms

New opening: Sales Account Manager

Friendly Farms is a Northern California company specializing in cannabis vape and concentrates. In this sales role, the right candidate has two or more years experience and the ability to represent, promote, sell, merchandise and support the company’s product line within an assigned territory.

friendlyfarms420.com

Want to see more cannabis jobs? Check out the latest openings: jobs.emeraldreport.com