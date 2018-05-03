The Mendocino County seat of Ukiah is one of the “highest” cities in California, not for its elevation of a mere 633 feet, but its pot-to-population ratio of a staggering 3.06.

The ratio of 3.06 represents the number of temporary retailer licenses issued to sell cannabis per-person in the city of Ukiah, which has a population of 16,314. Ukiah comes in fourth on a top ten list of California cities with the most pot shops that have at least 10,000 residents.

Ukiah’s ratio trails only Shasta Lake (5.78), Desert Hot Springs (3.78) and Cathedral City (3.67) in the amount of pot shops open for business in the booming marijuana industry.

The number should come as no surprise to those familiar with Ukiah, the city is located directly in the largest cannabis-producing region in the country, known as the Emerald Triangle, which is made up of Mendocino, Humboldt and Trinity counties.

The rankings are based off the Bureau of Cannabis Control’s data as of April 8. The top ten list does not account for cities with fewer than 10,000 residents or fewer than four retailer licenses. The list includes brick-and-mortar stores and excludes licenses for marijuana delivery services.