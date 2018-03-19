California will host free licensing workshops for cannabis cultivators in Humboldt, Mendocino

Three months after launching its legal cannabis market, California is struggling to get more than a small fraction of cultivators ready to grow cannabis legally. Less than 1 percent of cannabis cultivators currently have a state license to grow.

Cannabis cultivators face real hurdles in entering the state’s legal medicinal and adult-use markets. For small cannabis farmers, licensing fees alone can be daunting.

To help cannabis growers better understand the process, California authorities will host public workshops throughout the state in March and April.

CalCannabis officials will share information and answer questions on the license application, including details on structure documentation, bond forms, criminal history, fees, local-authorization documents and diagram requirements.

Here are the public workshops planned for Northern California.

Mendocino County

Date: Wednesday, April 4

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Ukiah Valley Conference Center

200 South School Street, Ukiah

Humboldt County

Date: Thursday, April 5

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: River Lodge Conference Center

1800 Riverwalk Drive, Fortuna

Trinity County

Date: Friday, April 6

Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Veterans’ Memorial Hall

103 Memorial Drive, Weaverville

Yolo County

Date: Monday, April 2

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: West Sacramento Galleria

1110 West Capitol Avenue, West Sacramento

For a full list of upcoming licensing workshops, visit the California Cannabis Portal.