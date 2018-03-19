California will host free licensing workshops for cannabis cultivators in Humboldt, Mendocino
Three months after launching its legal cannabis market, California is struggling to get more than a small fraction of cultivators ready to grow cannabis legally. Less than 1 percent of cannabis cultivators currently have a state license to grow.
Cannabis cultivators face real hurdles in entering the state’s legal medicinal and adult-use markets. For small cannabis farmers, licensing fees alone can be daunting.
To help cannabis growers better understand the process, California authorities will host public workshops throughout the state in March and April.
CalCannabis officials will share information and answer questions on the license application, including details on structure documentation, bond forms, criminal history, fees, local-authorization documents and diagram requirements.
Here are the public workshops planned for Northern California.
Mendocino County
Date: Wednesday, April 4
Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Ukiah Valley Conference Center
200 South School Street, Ukiah
Humboldt County
Date: Thursday, April 5
Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: River Lodge Conference Center
1800 Riverwalk Drive, Fortuna
Trinity County
Date: Friday, April 6
Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Veterans’ Memorial Hall
103 Memorial Drive, Weaverville
Yolo County
Date: Monday, April 2
Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: West Sacramento Galleria
1110 West Capitol Avenue, West Sacramento
For a full list of upcoming licensing workshops, visit the California Cannabis Portal.