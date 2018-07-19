Gone are the days when cannabis work was limited to farming, trimming or sales. More than seven months into California’s recreational cannabis market, companies are hiring to fill positions ranging from chefs and budtenders to laboratory technicians and environmental scientists.

Mendocino Cannabis Resource will host a cannabis job fair Saturday, July 28, at the Little Lake Grange in Willits, Calif. The event, now in its second year, looks to connect cannabis businesses with prospective employees. General entry to the event runs 1 to 4 p.m. and includes a resume writing packet. Early entry runs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a $10 fee.

More than 500 people registered for last year’s job fair, according to event organizers. Companies affiliated with the job fair include the Emerald Law Group, Flow Kana, Emerald Cup Products, Mendocino County Growers Alliance, KB Cannabusiness Consulting & Staffing, Emerald City Distributions, Mendocino Management Group, Nurturing Seed and Mendocino Group.

For more information, visit the Mendocino Cannabis Resource site or call 707-223-4367.