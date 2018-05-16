Good to Grow is a weekly diary of a clueless black-thumb learning to grow cannabis.

Chapter 3: Step Three: We Got Hydro, We Got Tents.

It’s move-in day for the plants. General Hydroponics has agreed to donate a Power Grower 8-Pack hydroponic setup for this experiment. The retail cost of the kit itself is more than $600, not including lights, food, and all the other stuff we’ll need.



Frankly, I’m surprised. Gaby isn’t. He says he knows a guy. I commit, because thinking things all the way through isn’t my jam.

However, I have to get serious about cleaning the garage. Gaby and Chris come over to measure the space for the tents and hydro setup, noting that maybe I should clean the garage.

Meh. I clean half-heartedly that night. The garage is still a mess, but there’s a hoarder-style pathway for them to get through.



The next morning, Gaby and Chris bring in a whole bunch of stuff that looks like camping equipment. They’re the tents. Then these weird clay pebbles. They’re for the hydroponics, and you use them instead of dirt. Oddly enough, they must be pre-rinsed before using and are made in Germany. Who knew. There are lots of boxes and strange doo-dads.

We’re all taking pictures like new parents Instagramming baby’s nursery. Everyone leaves. I sit in the tent and flip on the lights. It’s super bright in there. #iprobablystaredatthelightstoolong

The next day, my bouncing little baby girls arrive. They’re adorable little nuggets of dirt and bright green leaves. I want to kiss their little buds. The tags say “Larry OG”. Strange, I was hoping for Girl Scout Cookies. Sorry, GSC. Or maybe Wonder Woman?

Here we grow, Larry.

“I’ll be back in a couple days,” says Gaby.

God, I hope I don’t kill these things by then.

Solution: Leave them alone until someone with actual plant skills returns. Turn lights on and off at odd intervals in the tent, then accidentally forget and leave them on. Overwater. Then try taking the water out. Spill dirt and water. Clean up mud. Try talking to a few plants as part of the experience. Oddly, the conversation seems one-sided.