Have a passion for cannabis and want to work in the industry? Three months into California’s recreational cannabis market, a fresh crop of cannabis-related businesses are blooming — and hiring.

Some cannabis companies are looking for workers with skills beyond trimming and pulling tarps. Here’s a curated list of Northern California cannabis jobs posted in March.

1. Canndescent

New opening: Brand Educator

Canndescent is billed as a cultivator, distributor, and manufacturer of “ultra-premium” cannabis. In this sales role, the new hire would visit dispensaries, educate consumers and budtenders on Canndescent products and communicate a brand message to potential customers.

canndescent.com

2. Flow Kana

New opening: HR Manager

Flow Kana is a regional distributor focused on sourcing sustainable, artisan cannabis from Mendocino and southern Humboldt counties. This human resources position would handle benefits, employee relations and administration for Flow Kana’s team in Mendocino.

flowkana.com

3. 515 Broadway

New opening: Patient Consultant/Budtender

515 Broadway is a medicinal cannabis dispensary in Sacramento. In this patient consultant role, the right candidate should have good customer service skills and knowledge of medicinal cannabis.

515broadway.com

4. GreenRush

New opening: Operations Associate

GreenRush is an e-commerce company based in San Mateo that connects consumers with cannabis products from hundreds of dispensaries. This role seeks a candidate with a “genuine passion” for cannabis, as well as some financial reporting and administrative experience.

greenrush.com

5. Eaze

New opening: Growth Associate

Eaze is a cannabis technology company with a platform to deliver products across California. This marketing role calls for a tech-savvy candidate who can help “growth hack paid channels” and increase customer acquisition through digital marketing.

eaze.com

